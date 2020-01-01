Twitter Reacts To Netflix's Ghost Stories: Impressed By Janhvi Kapoor's Digital Debut

After collaborating on Lust Stories in 2018, Bollywood directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee came together to direct four chilling horror stories Ghost Stories. Netflix released the new horror anthology at midnight on New Year 2020 (January 1), and many loyal fans of the web streaming platform have already watched the short stories.

Ghost Stories has four segments directed by each director. During an interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed that each story in Ghost Stories will give you, "an idea of how the director thinks. You will figure out how they look at life from their films."

Ghost Stories will make the debut for Janhvi Kapoor on digital platform with Zoya Akhtar's segment, and fans are already impressed with her performance. She will reportedly seen as a nurse taking care of an old lady while living in a creepy house. Mrunal Thakur will be playing a newly married women who gets freakout by the weird occurrences in the new family, while Sobhita Dhulipala will be playing a women, who is trying to conceive after suffering from a miscarriage.

Here are the verdict Twitter passed on the new Netflix release Ghost Stories.

This is probably the eeriest/creepiest scene ever in the history of Indian Cinema. 🥵#GhostStories pic.twitter.com/ZJ4KwU8TJD — Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) January 1, 2020

@NetflixIndia what happened what happened! I’m so fucking lost. Need to speak to Dibakar Banerjee #GhostStories won’t be able to sleep tonight. Did anyone get the story?? — Akshata Limaye (@akshataaww) December 31, 2019

Janhvi was very good in Zoya's segment. Way way better than what she did in Dhadak. 💁🏻‍♂️ #GhostStories pic.twitter.com/7BJ4jjkzNl — NS (@Bleh94) January 1, 2020

#GhostStories

Zoya’s story builds on you. Janhvi nails the emotions and Surekha is haunting. — फ़ (@itsFLETCH) December 31, 2019

1) Zoya’s one is scary at first but then kinda predictable. Jahanvi was good actually. She has good screen presence.



2) Anurag’s one, I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS please someone answer them. Not scary but VERY CREEPY probably the creepiest thing I’ve ever watched. #GhostStories — ‘ (@zehnaseeb_) December 31, 2019

Holy shit that was bad. #GhostStories on @NetflixIndia is the worst thing to happen to Indian cinema since #Dabang3 . Bad script, bad direction (except Zoya’s one, which initially did grab my attention but failed later on) bad everything. Not scary but a boring crap fest it was. — I ain't afraid of no ghosts!!! (@geekingsid) December 31, 2019

Dibakars had a few deep undertones, yes. Kashyaps had a few gory scenes. W/o a tight script none of them justify the title #GhostStories I honestly expected a lot particularly from these 2. Johars part gave unwanted comic relief. — Sunishth Goyal (@SunishthGoyal) January 1, 2020

#GhostStories it's okay types. The first one isn't that great. It's from #ZoyaAkhtar



The second is quite creepy, it's by @anuragkashyap72. This one is quite creepily awesome



Still watching. Rest to come — Uncanny (@uncanny_piscean) January 1, 2020

my reaction to #GhostStories is

1. you shouldn't judge actors from their first movies

2. directors don't necessarily transcend genres because... whew the mediocrity

3. i understand the need to add complexity to scares but there's no point if you convulate the plot — shireen (@naaraazindagi) December 31, 2019

The film is now available to view on the Netflix streaming services around the world. Lust Stories went on to receive an International Emmy Awards nomination in 2019.

Anurag Kashyap On Netflix's Ghost Stories: There Is A Lot Of Fear And Anxiety

Indians Spend More Time On Netflix Than Worldwide Subscribers