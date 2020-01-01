    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Twitter Reacts To Netflix's Ghost Stories: Impressed By Janhvi Kapoor's Digital Debut

      By
      |

      After collaborating on Lust Stories in 2018, Bollywood directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee came together to direct four chilling horror stories Ghost Stories. Netflix released the new horror anthology at midnight on New Year 2020 (January 1), and many loyal fans of the web streaming platform have already watched the short stories.

      ghost

      Ghost Stories has four segments directed by each director. During an interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed that each story in Ghost Stories will give you, "an idea of how the director thinks. You will figure out how they look at life from their films."

      Ghost Stories will make the debut for Janhvi Kapoor on digital platform with Zoya Akhtar's segment, and fans are already impressed with her performance. She will reportedly seen as a nurse taking care of an old lady while living in a creepy house. Mrunal Thakur will be playing a newly married women who gets freakout by the weird occurrences in the new family, while Sobhita Dhulipala will be playing a women, who is trying to conceive after suffering from a miscarriage.

      Here are the verdict Twitter passed on the new Netflix release Ghost Stories.

      The film is now available to view on the Netflix streaming services around the world. Lust Stories went on to receive an International Emmy Awards nomination in 2019.

      Anurag Kashyap On Netflix's Ghost Stories: There Is A Lot Of Fear And Anxiety

      Indians Spend More Time On Netflix Than Worldwide Subscribers

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue