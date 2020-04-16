Twitter Suspends Rangoli Chandel's Account After Controversial Posts On Moradabad Stone Pelting

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended after the latter posted some controversial tweets on the Moradabad stone-pelting incident, which was reported by many on Twitter. Netizens are divided, with some praising Twitter for suspending her account and others standing in Rangoli's support.

On Wednesday, a team of doctors reached Moradabad, to quarantine a few people in the area after two persons succumbed to the Novel Coronavirus. Reportedly, the residents started pelting stones on the doctors, which cost one doctor's life, while another one was held, hostage. A report in Free Press Journal said, the cops accompanying them allegedly fled during the pelting and the ambulance was completely destroyed.

Rangoli Chandel had taken to Twitter to react on the incident and asked that rightful action should be taken against the people who have attacked these doctors. In another tweet, she said, "Our constitution said, terrorism has no religion then what is the problem if I said they should be arrested." Take a look:

Twitter is divided in opinions about Rangoli's account being suspended. @aaasheshh wrote, "If you wanna be a #nazi. Be like #JoJo Dont be #RangoliChandel" and shared a gif from the film, Jojo Rabbit.

While another wrote, "Thanks a lot @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport @jack for suspended this acount ... #RangoliChandel"

One user said, "No matter how much you may have hated your siblings growing up, be glad that they didn't turn out to be like #RangoliChandel. She is an embarrassment of a whole new level."

@Priyanka_0901: Finally a piece of good news amidst all the negativity! Well done Twitter! #RangoliChandel account suspension was long needed.

@Drsunil0198: Twitter quarantined her after she called for genocide. Good job Twitter ! How about Indian government & state government taking any step ?#RangoliChandel

@YasminKidwai: Thanks @Twitter @verified @TwitterIndia for suspending #RangoliChandel account -we can do with a lot less hate in India and I hope this serves as a lesson for others too

@insane_suraj: Salute to @twitter for suspending this bigot @Rangoli_A. So much hate, BJP appeasement, RW ass licking.. Twitter feels quite good now. #RangoliChandel

