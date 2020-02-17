Twitterati Trend #BoycottFilmfare; Rangoli Chandel, Manoj Muntashir Slam Filmfare Awards On Internet

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 was held in Guwahati, Assam on February 15 i.e. Saturday and was telecasted next day on television. In the award ceremony, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy swoop all the major awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor - Ranveer Singh, Best Actress - Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Best Supporting Actress - Amruta Subhash and many others. Gully Boy won 13 awards at the award ceremony.

Ever since the news came out, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel and lyricist Manoj Muntashir have been expressing their disappointment over the winners' selection and claiming that the Filmfare Awards 2020 ceremony was 'paid' and fixed. Taking to Twitter, Rangoli Chandel wrote, " Karan Johar ji aapne sari Takht ki cast ko bina film banaye award de diye ....ab movie mafia ne socha, film bane ya na bane pehle award le lete hain 😂😂"

Karan Johar ji aapne sari Takht ki cast ko bina film banaye award de diye ....ab movie mafia ne socha, film bane ya na bane pehle award le lete hain 😂😂 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

She further tweeted, "Arrey bhai, KJO jury hai, uske paas uski film Takht keliye investor ya paise nahin hai, market mein lekar ghoom raha hai project, koi paise nahin de raha, usko lagta hai Takht ki star cast ko awards dilwakar kuch toh paise mil jayenge 😁"

Arrey bhai, KJO jury hai, uske paas uski film Takht keliye investor ya paise nahin hai, market mein lekar ghoom raha hai project, koi paise nahin de raha, usko lagta hai Takht ki star cast ko awards dilwakar kuch toh paise mil jayenge 😁 https://t.co/3ZhA1HxvEn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

"Dhanya ho Papa Jo... jahan jayenge wahan sabko Kalankit kar denge, inhone bahut kuch band karvaya hai, Koffee with Karan, Netflix, Fox, ab inki nazar Filmfare pe hai.. dhanya ho Papa jo 🙏." she added.

Dhanya ho Papa Jo... jahan jayenge wahan sabko Kalankit kar denge, inhone bahut kuch band karvaya hai, Koffee with Karan, Netflix, Fox, ab inki nazar Filmfare pe hai.. dhanya ho Papa jo 🙏 https://t.co/EITE6epzAi — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Apart from that, lyricist of one of the most popular songs 2020, Teri Mitti from Kesari, Manoj Muntashir showed his disappointment on declaring Apna Time Aayega From Gully Boy for Best Lyrics over his song. Manoj also announced that he will not attend any award show until his last breath.

Also Read : Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners List: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy Wins Big

He wrote, "Dear Awards, Even if I try all my life, I won't be able to write a better line than.. 'Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta Hai'. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce - I won't attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida."

Apart from Rangoli and Manoj, Twitter users also found Filmfare Awards fixed and asked people to boycott the award ceremony by trending #BoycottFilmfare.

Check out the reactions:

You really think you deserve it for 15 to 20 min of appearance in the movie @aliaa08 . Best Lyric for gully boy 🤣🤣🤣 @filmfare insane committe, must appreciate the idiotic decision 🙏👏. Guess your never heard the song Bharat and Tere Mitti. #FilmfareAwards2020 #BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/8fqIgSxxGr — Siddharth Gowda (@Siddharthtalkz) February 17, 2020

seriously don't know. how the hell @ananyapandayy can be naive enough.are we doing justice to our theatre artists.sadly mumbai is turning into a city of nepotism would stop showcasing mediocre talent and what about #TeriMitti #Super30 and gutter boy take 13 award #BoycottFilmFare — Er Dhruvin Rathod (@dcrathod111) February 17, 2020

#BoycottFilmfareAwards

No Award To URI

No Award To KESARI

No Award To CHICHORE

No Award To SUPER30

No Award To TERI MITTI

No Award To @akshaykumar

No Award To @iHrithik#BoycottFilmFare — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitSh267) February 17, 2020

#BoycottFilmFare @ColorsTV @filmfare @karanjohar Stop doing Nepotism in Filmfare. Public made Filmfare such a huge brand, Don't ruin it. As a Viewers, we clearly understand that there was landslide favouritism and nepotism for a such film. — Avijit Roychoudhury (@avijitr321) February 17, 2020

Supe 30 ko 1 v award Nahi

@filmfare ke hisab se Gully Boy best film hai na ki super 30 , Chhichhore .Best song apna time aayega

Not Teri mitti@iHrithik @itsSSR#BoycottFilmFare — Vipul Yadav official (@VipulYadav_RJD) February 17, 2020

Also Read : Filmfare Awards 2020: Ananya Panday Gets Trolled Over Her Outfit; Netizens Say 'Too Much Struggle'