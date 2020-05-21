Two More Domestic Help At Boney Kapoor’s Residence Test Positive For COVID-19

Just two days ago, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor had confirmed the news that their house help at their Green Acres residence, Lokhandwala Complex, Mumbai, had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. This was closely followed by his actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor updating everyone about how her family is dealing with the situation on her Instagram page.

And now, SpotBoyE has reported that two more domestic help at the Kapoor residence have also tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed by the Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar.

For the unversed, in his earlier statement, Boney Kapoor had elaborated about his house help Charan Sahu (aged 23) and how he had been unwell for 2-3 days and hence they decided to get him tested.

"My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are sure that Charan will recover and be back at home with us soon," further read the statement.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor Was Mocked For Not Looking Like Mom Sridevi & Sister Janhvi: 'People Made Fun Of Me

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Last Conversation With Mother Sridevi Before She Left For Dubai