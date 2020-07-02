    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Udaan Actor Rajat Barmecha Recalls Getting Snubbed At Red Carpet For Star Kids With No Projects

      Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has opened a can of worms in the film industry. Many B-town celebrities have been sharing their stories of struggle as an outsider in Bollywood. Topics like nepotism, lobbying, movie mafia and camp-ism in Bollywood are being widely discussed.

      Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha opened up about how despite receiving praises for his work in his debut film, he was snubbed at events for people with film background.

      Rajat was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Everywhere I went, I was being complimented for my performance. As a 21-year-old actor, it gave me hope. I read every script that came my way, but they were all mediocre, formulaic films or those in which I was there throughout, but added no value. I couldn't afford to do a bad film because then, I'd be written off as a one-film wonder."

      The actor said that despite getting appreciated by all from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan for his performance in Udaan, he was snubbed at events. "But on the red carpet, those with no project to their name but coming from a film background were clicked more than me, while the producers who had praised my work earlier, did not recognise me," Rajat told Mumbai Mirror.

      Post working on a few projects purely for money, the actor travelled the world as a backpacker after watching Sean Penn's Into The Wild in 2015. Rajat has now decided to write a film script, and intends to have it read by Udaan director Vikramaditya Motwane.

      Earlier, the actor had lashed out at people for their fake support post Sushant's demise. Speaking about all the condolences he saw on his timeline, the actor had posted a video in which he said, "People are saying how the industry has lost such a brilliant actor, how he was such an amazing human being, how my heart aches to see this day. But my problem here is why now? Why you say these things now and you never did that when the person was there? Maybe that was the thing that the person wanted to hear. You didn't give a f*ck back then."

