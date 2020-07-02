Udaan Actor Rajat Barmecha Recalls Getting Snubbed At Red Carpet For Star Kids With No Projects

Rajat Barmecha Says He Couldn't Afford To Do A Bad Film Post Udaan

Rajat was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Everywhere I went, I was being complimented for my performance. As a 21-year-old actor, it gave me hope. I read every script that came my way, but they were all mediocre, formulaic films or those in which I was there throughout, but added no value. I couldn't afford to do a bad film because then, I'd be written off as a one-film wonder."

Rajat Barmecha Talks About The Unfair Treatment Given To Outsiders In Bollywood

The actor said that despite getting appreciated by all from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan for his performance in Udaan, he was snubbed at events. "But on the red carpet, those with no project to their name but coming from a film background were clicked more than me, while the producers who had praised my work earlier, did not recognise me," Rajat told Mumbai Mirror.

Here's What Rajat Barmecha Is Upto These Days

Post working on a few projects purely for money, the actor travelled the world as a backpacker after watching Sean Penn's Into The Wild in 2015. Rajat has now decided to write a film script, and intends to have it read by Udaan director Vikramaditya Motwane.

Rajat Barmecha On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Earlier, the actor had lashed out at people for their fake support post Sushant's demise. Speaking about all the condolences he saw on his timeline, the actor had posted a video in which he said, "People are saying how the industry has lost such a brilliant actor, how he was such an amazing human being, how my heart aches to see this day. But my problem here is why now? Why you say these things now and you never did that when the person was there? Maybe that was the thing that the person wanted to hear. You didn't give a f*ck back then."