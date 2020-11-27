Uddhav Thackeray Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Sympathize With The Tragedy

Uddhav Thackeray opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death after nearly six months, in Sena's editorial called Saamana. The CM of Maharashtra while talking about SSR's death expressed grief and added that some people are playing dirty politics over it.

Uddhav Thackeray was asked about SSR's death, the involvement of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case and it's absence in news since Bihar elections (Sushant's birthplace) . Sharing his viewpoint Thackeray said, "What can I say, I sympathize with the tragedy. The people who are trying to gain something from someone's death are not worthy of being in politics. A young man unfortunately lost his life."

He also presented some questions, and said "Do you want to play politics on that man's death? How much more can you fall down? These politics are the worst of its kind. If you want to be called a man, then fight like one. Unfortunately a man lost his life and all you think about is playing politics soon after? Are you trying to earn two minutes of fame over a dead man? Is this what your true nature is?"

Uddhav Thackeray On CBI Investigation Talking about SSR, he was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. While Mumbai Police were investigating the case, an FIR against Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was filed by Bihar police based on the complaint by SSR's father KK Singh. Soon after, on Bihar Government's request to the court, CBI came into action and interrogated Sushant's death case. Mumbai Police Received Backlash During SSR's Death Case Investigation Meanwhile, Maharashtra government was also roped into the case as netizens constantly called out Mumbai Police for lack of efforts in the case. Some even alleged that powerful people from politics and movie mafia were involved in the case, which brought an end to the actor's life. Rhea Chakraborty Was Arrested On September 8 After Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau‘s (NCB) involvement, Rhea and her brother Showik were taken into custody for her alleged involvement in drugs in the case. The actress is now out on bail.

