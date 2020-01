Umang 2020 Inside Photos & Videos: Hrithik Roshan Grooves To 'Ghungroo', SRK Tickles Funny Bone

It was a memorable night yesterday (Sunday, January 19, 2020) as some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities gathered under a roof for Umang 2020 in Mumbai. For those who don't know, Umang is an event organised every year to honour the police for their hard work and service.

Several big names from the Hindi film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and others added glitz and glamour to the evening. Check out some of the highlights from the event.

Swag Se Swagat While Salman Khan looked dapper in a black suit, his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif dazzled in a glittery saree. Selfies Are A Must! Lovely ladies Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Vidya Balan squeeze in for a 'selfie moment' with Manish Malhotra. The 'Street Dancers' Are Here Varun Dhawan shares the stage with Shraddha Kapoor who looked pretty in a green outfit. Romance Like King Khan Shah Rukh Khan's trademark pose is making us go weak in our knees. Dance Like There's No Tomorrow Here's a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan showing off some amazing dance moves on the stage.

We have also compiled some inside videos from the star-studded event which you folks definitely shouldn't miss.

Hrithik Roshan left the audience asking for more when he shook a leg to 'Ghungroo' song from his 2019 film War.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma's entertaining act left the audience in splits as they performed a hilarious sketch.

The 'Baadshah Of Bollywood' even serenaded the crowd with his romantic dance moves on Zero song 'Mere Naam Tu'.

The crowd erupted into a cheer as Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan went 'Aahun-aahun' on the stage.

Any 'SarTik' fans here? This is a treat for you folks!

Sara Ali Khan showed off her sizzling dance moves on Love Aaj Kal song 'Twist'.

