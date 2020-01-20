Umang 2020: Priyanka Chopra Brings Back Desi Girl In Blue Saree

Mumbai Police hosted the fifth edition of the charity event Umang this weekend, the collaboration with Bollywood stars is set to help the police force and their families. Over the years, the event has become a prominent star-studded affair. Along with many celebrities, Priyanka Chopra also made a rare appearance as the 'Desi Girl' in a blue saree.

Priyanka Chopra is a complete desi at heart and is often seen sporting Sarees and Salwar suits. The actress during her wedding functions stayed true to the roots and wore all kind of traditional ensemble, from lehengas to sarees. This weekend, Chopra was seen donning a simple Blue saree at the event.

While sharing the picture on social media, Priyanka captioned the post with a blue heart. The picture shows Chopra flaunting her saree as the pallu flies in the air behind her. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram 💙 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 19, 2020 at 8:54am PST

The post received a lot of love from fans and even fellow celebrities. Husband Nick also left a comment calling her absolutely 'stunning'. One fan said the actress looked like Madhuri Dixit, in the post. While many others commented, 'She is beautiful as always'.

Umang 2020 was attended by many other celebrities including, Rani Mukerji, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Nick Jonas's recent music video, What Men Gotta Do, and is currently working on several international projects. Before announcing her return to television with Richard Madden in Prime Video's thriller series Citadel, she is also scheduled to be seen in two Netflix releases.

An adaptation of Aravind Adiga's satirical novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka has also signed a project with Mindy Kaling, which is said to be based on lavish Indian weddings.

