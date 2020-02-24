    For Quick Alerts
      UN Women India Supports Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad!

      Ahead of Thappad's release, the official Twitter page of UN Women India has lent support to Taapsee Pannu and her film. While sharing the trailer of the film, UN Women India tweeted, "@unwomenindia is proud to support #Thappad (the movie, not actual slaps!) For there is no excuse for any form of violence against women & girls. Watch the trailer here: https://bit.ly/37OBp8r. In cinemas, February 28, 2020."

      Meanwhile, the team of Thappad including director Anubhav Sinha, have extended their support to a petition asking for disclaimers to be added in films that showcase domestic violence.

      Started by Mahika Banerji, the petition, which is for women's rights organisation Breakthrough on Change.org, has so far gathered more than 1.27 lakh signatures. The Mulk actress also shot a concept video to promote the campaign.

      "Why don't we have a disclaimer for 'Thappad' on-screen when we have one for alcohol consumption, smoking and animal cruelty?" the actor asks in the clip.

      Is Taapsee Pannu's Thappad A Male-bashing Film? Here's What Actor Pavail Gulati Has To Say

      The petition seeks support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in identifying scenes of violence and calling them out with warnings and disclaimers.

      Thappad is all set to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020. The film also casts Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza in the key roles.

      Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 16:13 [IST]
