Unfair To Blame Karan Johar For Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shatrughan Sinha

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode, netizens have been fuming over Karan Johar. While some blamed Karan Johar for being unfair towards Sushant, others blamed Karan for making the film industry a toxic place to work in for outsiders like Sushant. Amid all the hulabaloo, Karan maintained his silence, and still hasn't spoken a word. While some celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker came out in his support, actress like Kangana Ranaut slammed the producer left, right and center.

Now, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has shared his stand and told a leading daily that it's unfair to blame Karan Johar for Sushant's death.

Sinha told HT, "It is unfair and futile to blame Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput's death. First of all, who is Karan Johar to make or break careers? I don't think he sees himself that way at all."

Shatrughan Sinha also asserted that even though he has launched many star kids, but one can't deny the fact that he has given a chance to many filmmakers, who were not related to any film personality.

"I don't think anyone can break your destiny. Jo kismet mein likha hai wohi hoga (You'll get what's written in your destiny). When I came to Mumbai from Patna, I just had a few hundred rupees in my pocket. I was determined to be an actor at any cost. I had to face a lot of insults. I never forgot them," added Sinha.

He further praised Karan Johar's father Yash Johar, who's no more in the world and said that he was a lovely kind man as he had worked with him.

"My daughter (Sonakshi Sinha) has worked with Karan. He has worked to get where he is. Being born in a film family doesn't automatically qualify you for success. Likewise being an outsider doesn't disqualify you from stardom. And Sushant was a very successful star," concluded Shatrughan Sinha.