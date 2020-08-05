    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Unfair To Blame Karan Johar For Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shatrughan Sinha

      By
      |

      Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode, netizens have been fuming over Karan Johar. While some blamed Karan Johar for being unfair towards Sushant, others blamed Karan for making the film industry a toxic place to work in for outsiders like Sushant. Amid all the hulabaloo, Karan maintained his silence, and still hasn't spoken a word. While some celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker came out in his support, actress like Kangana Ranaut slammed the producer left, right and center.

      Now, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has shared his stand and told a leading daily that it's unfair to blame Karan Johar for Sushant's death.

      Sinha told HT, "It is unfair and futile to blame Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput's death. First of all, who is Karan Johar to make or break careers? I don't think he sees himself that way at all."

      unfair-to-blame-karan-johar-for-sushant-singh-rajput-death-shatrughan-sinha

      Shatrughan Sinha also asserted that even though he has launched many star kids, but one can't deny the fact that he has given a chance to many filmmakers, who were not related to any film personality.

      "I don't think anyone can break your destiny. Jo kismet mein likha hai wohi hoga (You'll get what's written in your destiny). When I came to Mumbai from Patna, I just had a few hundred rupees in my pocket. I was determined to be an actor at any cost. I had to face a lot of insults. I never forgot them," added Sinha.

      He further praised Karan Johar's father Yash Johar, who's no more in the world and said that he was a lovely kind man as he had worked with him.

      Rhea Chakraborty Had Accused Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Of Molesting Her, Says Lawyer

      "My daughter (Sonakshi Sinha) has worked with Karan. He has worked to get where he is. Being born in a film family doesn't automatically qualify you for success. Likewise being an outsider doesn't disqualify you from stardom. And Sushant was a very successful star," concluded Shatrughan Sinha.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 16:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X