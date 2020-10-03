Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra's Memoir Becomes No. 1 Bestseller Within 12 Hours
Priyanka Chopra recently shared glimpses of her writing while promoting her upcoming memoir titled, Unfinished. She also dropped a teaser on Friday and revealed her book is now available for pre-order across several platforms in the US, the UK, Canada and India.
According to reports, the memoir, in less than 12 hours, went on to become the number one bestseller in the US and is already sold-out in India. Priyanka shared the exciting news on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book."
Priyanka First Started Working On The Memoir In 2018
Priyanka had first thought about working on her memoir in 2018. The books teaser showcases some iconic characters essayed by the actress and displayed posters of her films and series like The Hero: Love Story of A Spy, Fashion, Mari Kom, Dostana, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, Quantico and Baywatch. According to reports, Unfinished is a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the actor turned producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
Priyanka Chopra On Unfinished
Earlier, while sharing the memoir's cover on Instagram, PeeCee talked about the book and its title. She said the book will finally give her fans a chance to see her as she is. The caption read, "...And so, while you'll definitely learn about how I became me during the "in between" of what you haven't seen, I also hope you'll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT'S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what's next if that's what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished."
Priyanka Will Be Seen In Matrix 4
On the work front, Priyanka was recently shooting for Matrix 4 with Keanu Revees in Berlin. The film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022. She will also be seen in Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming show titled Citadel alongside Richard Madden.
