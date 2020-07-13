Ungli Actress Rachel White Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Please Keep Me In Your Prayers'

Actress Rachel White recently took to her Twitter page to share the news of her testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus. She is currently quarantining at her home in Kolkata.

Rachel tweeted, "I have tested COVID-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery."

Check out her tweet.

I have tested COViD19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery. 🙏 — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) July 11, 2020

Rachel has worked in Emraan Hashmi-Kangana Ranaut's Ungli. Besides this film, the actress has also starred in a few Bengali films, including Har Har Byomkesh and Thai Curry.

Many fans and Rachel's colleagues from the film industry wished her a speedy recovery, as soon as she shared the news on her Twitter page. Rituparna Sengupta wrote, "Take Care... ❣️" Rukmini Maitra commented, "Hey... not to worry. You will be back to being fit in no time.. stay strong and take good care. Love & Prayers."

Recently, more known faces from the entertainment industry have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes the Bachchan family- Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan and Anupam Kher's family including his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece.

