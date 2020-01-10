These Unseen Photos From Hrithik Roshan's Brain Surgery Will Leave You Choked With Emotions!
In 2013, Hrithik Roshan underwent a brain surgery to remove a two-month-old clot. Reportedly, the actor suffered an injury on his head while performing a stunt for Bang Bang. Later when he underwent a CT scan after developing pain, the doctors found a clot in his brain which was successfully removed.
Recently, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram page to share few unseen snaps from her son's brain surgery and it's made us all emotional. Check it out for yourself here.
Pinkie Shares These Snaps With A Heavy Heart
Sharing a bunch of pictures, Pinkie Roshan wrote, "#Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu's mother. We set an example in the way we behave, we instil character in our children, support and encourage them, but what happens when their compassion, strength and courage outgrows that of the parent?"
Pinkie Roshan Was Almost Fainting When Hrithik Was Going For Brain Surgery
She further wrote, "What happens when everything you hoped to be, aspired for in terms of strength and inspiration is right before you in the eyes of your own son? Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world."
However, The War Actor Was All Calm; Thanks To His Superpower
"The eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. I saw my reflection in them and found his strength empowering me and my own being changing because of his courage and determination to beat this. There has never been a challenge Duggu hasn't faced head on and failed. His power of mind is his superpower and the beauty of it is that it inspires all around him too, giving us strength. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A warmth enveloped my entire being as if I was bathed in light. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK."
Hrithik Is All Smiles Before His Brain Surgery
"Look at these pictures and those eyes. Does this look the face of a man about to have major brain surgery? No, it looks like someone who has already conquered it. The small child I had carried for 9 months, given birth to and held in my arms was now cradling me in his and returning all the strength and love back to me and I gave him a million blessings in that moment," further wrote Pinkie Roshan.
Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop showering love on these pictures. Tiger Shroff who idolizes Hrithik commented on these pictures, "Strongest superhero, my inspiration! Thank you for sharing these with us all pinkie aunty❤️."
Pinkie Roshan also dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for Hrithik on his 46th birthday today and wrote, "#My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, higher. It is no wonder that so many look up to you and you have inspired millions to change their body and their mindset. You are an inspiration to me too and have brought so much to my life. On this day, I am grateful for you and the lessons YOU taught ME. I am in awe of your good heart and pray it never changes, only grows. I wish you everything and more."
