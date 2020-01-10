These Unseen Photos From Hrithik Roshan's Brain Surgery Will Leave You Choked With Emotions!

Pinkie Shares These Snaps With A Heavy Heart

Sharing a bunch of pictures, Pinkie Roshan wrote, "#Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu's mother. We set an example in the way we behave, we instil character in our children, support and encourage them, but what happens when their compassion, strength and courage outgrows that of the parent?"

Pinkie Roshan Was Almost Fainting When Hrithik Was Going For Brain Surgery

She further wrote, "What happens when everything you hoped to be, aspired for in terms of strength and inspiration is right before you in the eyes of your own son? Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world."

However, The War Actor Was All Calm; Thanks To His Superpower

"The eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. I saw my reflection in them and found his strength empowering me and my own being changing because of his courage and determination to beat this. There has never been a challenge Duggu hasn't faced head on and failed. His power of mind is his superpower and the beauty of it is that it inspires all around him too, giving us strength. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A warmth enveloped my entire being as if I was bathed in light. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK."

Hrithik Is All Smiles Before His Brain Surgery

"Look at these pictures and those eyes. Does this look the face of a man about to have major brain surgery? No, it looks like someone who has already conquered it. The small child I had carried for 9 months, given birth to and held in my arms was now cradling me in his and returning all the strength and love back to me and I gave him a million blessings in that moment," further wrote Pinkie Roshan.