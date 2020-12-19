Urmila Matondakar Says Her Husband Mohsin Akhtar Was Called 'A Terrorist And A Pakistani'

Ever since actress Urmila Matondkar made her foray into politics, she has been getting trolled by netizens constantly. Not so long ago, her Wikipedia page was also vandalised by miscreants, who changed her parents' names on it. Unfortunately, Urmila didn't get trolled alone. Trolls also targeted her husband Mohsin Akhtar. In her recent interaction with a media portal, Urmila spoke about the chaos created by trolls in her life, and how she has been dealing with it.

Speaking about how trolls troubled her husband, Urmila said, "He was called a terrorist, a Pakistani. I mean, there is a limit to where it should go. They have even infiltrated my Wikipedia page and they have gone and put my mother's name as Rukhsana Ahmed and my father's name as Shivinder Singh, two human beings who must be living somewhere in India but I don't know of. My father's name is Shrikant Matondkar and my mother's name is Sunita Matondkar."

She further added, "To top it all, my husband is not only a Muslim but a Kashmiri Muslim. We both follow our religions in an equally staunch way. That gave them a bigger platform to troll me and constantly target him and his family. It was very unfortunate."

When asked about how she deals with the negativity, she said that she isn't very thick-skinned, but she never allows such things to come her way. She said that sensitivity is one of the strongest points of a woman, and being able to have that empathy is what makes her a woman.

For the unversed, Urmila and Mohsin got married on March 3, 2016.