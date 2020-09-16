Urmila Matondkar Asks, ‘Does Kangana Ranaut Know That Himachal Is The Origin Of Drugs?’

Actor Urmila Matondkar slammed Kangana Ranaut's recent statements about the Hindi film industry allegedly being a den of drugs where 99 percent of the film fraternity is involved in substance abuse. Urmila pointed out that the drug menace is a problem faced by the entire country and that Kangana should be aware that her own home state, Himachal Pradesh is the origin of drugs.

Speaking to India Today, Urmila said, "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."

She continued to slam Kangana's modus operandi which seems to be to do or say anything, even if it is irrational and inconsistent, to get limelight. "If one person shouts all the time, doesn't mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card," added Urmila.

Questioning the Y-Plus security that was accorded to Kangana by the central government, Urmila also raised the important point of why Kangana has not registered an official complaint with her knowledge of the drug usage in the Hindi film industry, and has only been using it garner attention. "Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers' money didn't give information about the drug nexus to the police?," she asked.

Kangana has constantly been in the news with her controversial statements ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. It all began when she claimed to know the reason for Sushant's death, without knowing the person who had died.

