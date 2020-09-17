Urmila Matondkar Challenges Kangana Ranaut To Reveal Names Of Drug Addicts In Bollywood

Urmila Matondkar Says The Entire Country Is Waiting For Kangana To Reveal Names Of Drug Addicts In Bollywood

The actress told India Today, "Where are the names? I would like Kangana to actually come forward and do us all a huge favour by giving out those name and call out those people. Let's have it all out. I will be the first one to say thumbs up to you girl."

Urmila Matondkar Asks Kangana Ranaut To Stop Playing The Victim Card

Urmila said that Kangana's comments now risk sounding like "constant raring and ranting," and further added, "You have to decide do you want to constantly play the victim card non-stop say main toh victim hun, victim hun, victim hun."

Urmila Matondkar On Kangana's Claims Of Rampant Drug Abuse In Bollywood

Urmila said the drug scene in India in general is very big due to easy availability. However, to claim that the entire Bollywood is all about drug mafia is wrong. Giving an example of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last year, invited the film industry to spread and take forward the message of Mahatma Gandhi, Urmila asked, "Do you think the honourable Prime Minister would have sought the support of such an industry that has drug addicts in it?"

Urmila Matondkar On Kangana Comparing Mumbai To PoK

"Everything that you have got today-the name, the fame and the money-is all thanks to Mumbai and the film industry. Why is it that you have not spoken about these things in the last so many years and are speaking about all this only in the last few months? The timing seems funny. Everything seems going a bit berserk," the actress lashed out at Kangana while speaking with India Today.

Urmila Matondkar Asks Kangana Why She Has Problems With Everybody In The Film Industry

Urmila said while she considers Kangana Ranaut to be a "lovely actor" who has made a mark for herself and has done some beautiful work, she wonders why the Manikarnika actress has problems with everybody in the industry where she has worked for over a decade.