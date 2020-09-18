Urmila Matondkar Apologizes For Using The Word ‘Rudali’ To Describe Kangana Ranaut’s Actions

Urmila Matondkar has said that she has no qualms about apologizing for the use of the word 'rudali' in describing the constant play of the victim card by Kangana Ranaut, for her alleged mistreatment in the Hindi film industry. Urmila clarified that she used the word in a certain context and that she apologizes if it was offensive.

Speaking to Barkha Dutt, Urmila said, "I said rudali in a certain context, and if at all it was offensive, I have absolutely no qualms in saying I am sorry about it. Maybe not her, maybe the people who support her so dearly. So I am sorry if anything like that has gone out of context. It doesn't make me small."

"It was used by me in a context. I have not understood why a person constantly chooses to only play a victim card. You and I can also do that," she said, explaining, "When you have had such a long and lovely career in the industry, which has given you so much, are you trying to say that there was nothing good about it? There was not a single person, day, anything that happened good?"

In reaction to Urmila calling out Kangana's misdeeds in the past few months, Kangana had called her a soft p*rn star who is not known for her acting. When she was slammed for her remark which was meant as an insult, Kangana had asked (whom?), "Where was your feminism you dumb a** when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute?"

However, it is not clear when Urmila called her a prostitute. Urmila did, however, compliment Kangana as an actor by saying that she is a lovely performer and has carved a space for herself in the film industry despite being an outsider.

