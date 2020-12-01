Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena; Refuses To Comment On Kangana Ranaut

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday (December 1, 2020). She was welcomed to the party in presence of party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Urmila had resigned from the Congress party in September last year. She had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency. However, she lost the seat to BJP's Gopal Shetty.

Last month, Urmila's name was proposed for one of the 12 Governor-nominated seats in the Maharashtra legislative council.

In her statement to the media, Urmila said, "It has been 14 months since I quit Congress and not 14 hours. There is a huge difference when people quit a party and immediately join another. But I think Maha [Vikas] Aghadi government has done a praiseworthy job in the state. They got only three months of normal working [before pandemic]. Uddhav ji has steered the state very well. He shows strength where needed and speaks to us like a family member when required."

Some time back, Urmila was engaged in a war of words with actor Kangana Ranaut. When asked about this, she said that she is not a fan of Kangana, and said, "I think much has been spoken on Kangana. No need to give her that much importance now. Everybody has the right and freedom to criticise, she is free to do it. I wish to clear this today that I never responded to her in my interview [earlier]."

Explaining her decision to join Shiv Sena, Urmila said that she was impressed with the work the Maha (Vikas) Aghadi government had done in the state."Uddhav ji has steered the state very well. He shows strength where needed and speaks to us like a family member when required," she said.

