Urmila Matondkar On Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Soft P*rn Star’ Insult: I Have Always Complimented Her Acting

After being called a 'soft porn star who is not known for acting', Urmila Matondkar continued to respond to Kangana Ranaut's insulting remarks with dignity. She pointed at how a national television anchor, who also happens to be a woman, had a 'smile of glee' when Kangana was going about trashing another woman. Urmila also hopes that the Women's Commission looks into the remark that was hurled at her by Kangana.

Speaking to Barkha Dutt in an interview, Urmila said about Kangana's 'soft porn star' remark, "I don't think I have anything more to say. It's shocking that while Kangana was saying all these things on national television the anchor, who also happens to be a woman, had a mad glee and crazy smile on her face. I think we should bow out and give way to this new feminism that has come up in the country."

She continued, "I have always maintained that everyone has a right to express one's views. But how you express your opinions does matter. I would also like to say that I was really happy to see the uproar after a person (Sanjay Raut) allegedly used an abusive remark for Kangana. Today, as I am being referred to in the same manner, where will that lead to?"

Urmila further said, "In all my interviews, I have complimented her on the actor she has been, a wonderful actor, a woman who has come from a small town. I have only complimented her and acknowledged all her achievements."

Hoping that action is taken against the incident, Urmila said, "I am deeply touched by the kind of response and support that I have been receiving from the people of this country. As I speak now, I don't have any political leader backing me. That said, I am also wondering whether those who had condemned Shiv Sena's alleged slurs against Kangana will do the same thing in my case too. The Women's Commission should really take note of the remark hurled at me. I cannot understand this selective reaction."

