Urmila Matondkar Showered With Love By Celebs After Kangana Ranaut's Attack

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar was called a 'soft porn star who is not known for her acting' by Kangana Ranaut, who recently proclaimed that she taught feminism to the Hindi film industry.

Knowing how vicious Kangana can get in her attacks on fellow colleagues in the film industry, many were quick to respond to the latest attack; not with hate, but love.

Farah Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Ram Gopal Verma and others showered praise on Urmila for her acting chops, and the dignity and grace she embodies.

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!"

Swara Bhasker wrote, "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u."

Farah Khan Ali not only showed love for Urmila, but also Jaya Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood and Hema Malini. Except Malini, all other celebrities have been attacked by Kangana. "Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT," she wrote.

Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar."

Ram Gopal Verma wrote, "Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA,SATYA,KAUN,BHOOT,EK HASEENA THI etc."

