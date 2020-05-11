Urvashi Rautela Donates Rs 5 Crore Towards Coronavirus Relief; ‘Together We Can Help Beat this’

Bollywood celebrities have been going all out in doing what they can to ease the Coronavirus crisis in India. From spreading awareness to making enormous contributions to relief funds and organizations fighting the virus and its impact, they are doing it all.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela donated Rs 5 crore towards Coronavirus relief, including organizations such as CRY, UNICEF, and Swadesh Foundation. Urvashi made the donation after receiving Rs 5 crore for conducting a dance masterclass on TikTok.

IANS quoted Urvashi as saying, "I am extremely grateful to everyone, whatever they are doing, not only to actors, politicians, musicians or professional athletes, but also to the common people, because we all need to be together, and we all need their support, and no donation is too small, and together we can help the world to beat this."

She added, "CRY, Unicef, and Swadesh Foundation is doing great work by helping those impacted by COVID 19, helping the needy and supporting doctors, first responders and helping low-income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry."

Talking about work, Urvashi was last seen in the 2019 film Pagalpanti. She starred alongside an ensemble cast which included John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Illeana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla, and Pulkit Samrat. Her next film is Virgin Bhanupriya, which is being directed by Ajay Lohan.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela To Share Screen Space With Allu Arjun For An Item Song In Pushpa?

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Scare: Urvashi Rautela Reacts To The Reports Of Kanika Kapoor Being Highly Irresponsible