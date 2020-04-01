    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus Scare: Urvashi Rautela Reacts To The Reports Of Kanika Kapoor Being Highly Irresponsible

      Actress Urvashi Rautela is quite worried about her close friend, Kanika Kapoor, who is the first positive case for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from Bollywood industry. Kanika returned to India from London on March 9 and later, stayed at a luxurious hotel in Lucknow and got indulged into a social gathering. She was tested positive on March 20.

      While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi said, "Kanika is someone who stays very clean, she maintains her hygiene really well. So, you need to be extra careful if you do not want to contract the virus."

      Many netizens have been constantly slamming Kanika Kapoor and calling her highly irresponsible for not keeping herself in quarantine after returning from London. When Urvashi was asked, what she has to say to these reports, she said, "I don't know how much of these media reports I can believe. I am just hoping that all the people who have tested positive get well soon."

      Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again; Hospital Is Miffed With Her Behaviour

      Urvashi further added, "I am just hoping she comes out of it fast. This virus is not targeting any class, it can happen to anybody. If it can happen to the Prime Minister of the UK, it can happen to anyone. So the people who think that nothing will happen to them are wrong."

      Meanwhile, Kanika's condition is stable and she is being treated in Lucknow. Earlier, the hospital had reprimanded Kanika for throwing starry tantrums inside the hospital during her treatment. Kanika, on the other side, had also expressed her disappointment over the carelessness of the hospital and had said that she feels like she is inside a jail.

      Kanika Kapoor Gets REPRIMANDED By The Hospital For Throwing Starry Tantrums!

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 23:48 [IST]
