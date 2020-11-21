Vaani Kapoor On Her Bell Bottom Co-Star Akshay Kumar: He Is A Superstar In Every Possible Way

Vaani Kapoor Feels Grateful To Be Sharing Screen Space With Akshay Kumar

"For me, Akshay sir is a superstar in every possible way. He is such an enthralling actor and I am only grateful to be sharing screen space with him. He is so fascinating as an actor. He can pull off action, comedy, romance, thriller, and be the best in everything," the actress told IANS.

Vaani Kapoor Says Akshay Kumar Can Ace Any Genre

Vaani further added, "Akshay Kumar can ace any genre! He is so talented and experienced and one can only observe and learn from him all the time."

Vaani Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Akshay Kumar

Further, speaking about how she cherishes every moment of shooting with him, Vaani shared, "The experience has been so lovely. He couldn't have been kinder and more wonderful than he was. He is somebody who is very friendly on set. I am someone who would otherwise go back to my hotel room and not interact too much because I like being in my own space. But he is someone who ensured that we all sat together and have lunches/dinners and got to know each other and be involved like a close-knit family."