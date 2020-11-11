Vaani Kapoor On Her Diwali Plans: I Will Have To Settle For Video Calls This Year

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a major spoilsport in Diwali celebrations this year. Vaani Kapoor who is currently shooting for Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, recently revealed how she will be ringing in Diwali this year, away from her family.

The actress told Times of India, "I will have to settle for video calls this year. It's a deadly pandemic, and it has impacted lives all over the world. It's sad that people have to restrict themselves from going out and celebrating in a big way. But, on the positive side, the only way to celebrate Diwali this year is with caution. It's best to stay at home with your loved ones. If you are away from them, keep that distance for their well-being and yours."

Vaani further revealed that she will be celebrating the festival with the film's team this year. The actress added, "My family and I are absolutely fine not being under the same roof during Diwali. What matters more is that we're all safe and healthy. We can and we have to adjust to these times and act responsibly."

On being quizzed about what she would like to gift herself this Diwali, the actress told the daily, "On the personal front, I would love a whole lot of great projects coming my way. I wish this pandemic just leaves our lives now, and so, hoping that a vaccine is introduced soon tops my list of gifts for Diwali this year."

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 2019 blockbuster film War. Besides Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actress is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera.

