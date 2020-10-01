Vaani Kapoor On Shooting For Bell Bottom In The UK: I Was A Bit Jittery When I Boarded The Flight

There's no doubt that the team of Bell Bottom deserves an applause. The way, the entire team finished the shoot in UK within the planned period is worth praising. In fact, it has become the first film in the world to start and finish shooting during the pandemic. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film casts Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles.

Vaani spoke to Filmfare and shared her experience of shooting Bell Bottom embracing the new normal and said, "Shooting for Bell Bottom was a really fun and good experience. Despite the ongoing challenges with the ongoing pandemic the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew for which they deserve all the credit."

Vaani also shared that the entire team followed the precautionary measures rigorously, hence everything went smooth and fast.

"We were made to feel safe on the sets because of their commitment to safety and hygiene. I was a bit jittery when I boarded the flight, however, Pooja Entertainment and their team gave me the confidence to keep shooting," added Vaani.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Vaani has two more films in her kitty- YRF's Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana's untitled next, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

While there's no recent update on Shamshera, Vaani confirmed that she will soon kickstart the shooting of Abhishek's next and she's quite excited about working with Ayushmann.

"I'm looking forward to shooting with Ayushmann for this progressive love story that is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I couldn't feel more grateful that my industry is slowly bouncing back."

Just like Vaani, we're sure audiences too are happy to see their favourite stars slowly getting back to normalcy.

