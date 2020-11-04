Vaani Kapoor Says She Hasn’t Signed Too Many Films Because She Wants To Do Good Work

Vaani Kapoor is all about charting the course of her career consciously, although she is driven and ambitious. She has been deliberate about not signing too many films. In a recent interview, Vaani explained that she hopes to be known for good work and be seen in incredible films even if she is not carrying the film on her shoulders.

However, she hopes to one day drive an entire film, and feels that she needs to create a good body of work to be noticed.

"I've always said that I want to do so much more. There's a lot of ambition. As an actor, I have a lot of dreams about being part of a cinema where I can maybe lead a film, drive an entire film on my shoulder," said Vaani, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She continued, "For that to happen, maybe I need to create enough body of work for people to take notice of me because let's face it, nothing comes that easy. It's just the harsh truth of life. You have to wait it out, sit back take the right decisions for yourself."

"I'm at the driver's seat charting my own course in my career. The reason why I haven't signed too many films is purely because I wanted to do good work, be seen in incredible films, even if I'm not the person who's driving the narrative and leading the whole story on my shoulders," said Vaani.

She explained that she was signed by Abhishek Kapoor for his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and was given a meaty role after being noticed for her performance in Befikre. "He told me that he loved me in that film. He later saw me in WAR, which is why today he could consider me for this. So, I believe that not everything comes easy to you. One just has to be patient and sometimes it's about timing," she said.

Vaani will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the 'progressive love story' Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

