      Vaani Kapoor To Play The Role Of A Performer In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Shamshera

      Vaani Kapoor has previously managed to make the entire nation groove to the tunes of Ghungroo with Hrithik Roshan in WAR and Nashe Si Chadh Gayi with Ranveer Singh in Befikre. And now, the gorgeous actress is all set to enthrall the audiences in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera in which she plays the role of the most coveted performer in India.

      Vaani recently shared her excitement about her role and said, “In Shamshera too, I’m really excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs to perform on. I’m hoping that all the songs of Shamshera become a huge success too. It’s a product of our love, sweat, and hard work.”

      Vaani Kapoor

      She went on to add, “I’ve always believed for an actor it’s very important and integral to try and learn as many art forms as they can in order to make their performance an overall success. I consider myself very lucky that the people and the industry have given me so much appreciation for my dance pieces.”

      The Shuddh Desi Romance actress then went on to reveal that she had no formal training whatsoever in dancing before she commenced her film journey. Vaani said, “Honestly, it wasn’t easy. I have never received formal training as a dancer until I entered Bollywood. I was always very inspired by actors such as Madhuri, Sridevi and so many more! They are performers. I have always aspired to be an actor who not only acts but is an overall performer. It’s taken a lot of hard work behind each piece that I put out in front of our audience.”

      Shamshera

      Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is a period film in which Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of a bandit. The mega action entertainer is being produced by Yash Raj Films and also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

      Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 23:24 [IST]
