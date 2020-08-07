Vaani Kapoor To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Abhishek Kapoor's Next Project

Vaani Kapoor On Working With Ayushmann

"Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story," she added. Talking about the untitled project she said it is "a lovely, heart-rendering film."

Abhishek Kapoor On Casting Vaani

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor opened up about casting Vaani as Ayushmann's love interest and said, "I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She is beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe the combo will be electrifying." Set in north India, the Ayushmann and Vaani-starrer is expected to go on floors by October 2020 and hit theatres in August 2021.

Vaani Is Currently Shooting For Bell Bottom

Meanwhile, Vaani is all set to start shooting for Bell Bottom in the UK, alongside Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. She will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera.