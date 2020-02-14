Valentine's Day 2020: Richa Chadha's Love Letter For Boyfriend Ali Fazal Will Make Your Heart Mushy

Recently, Rajkummar Rao's hatke love letter for his girlfriend Patralekhaa dropped major relationship goals. And now on the eve of Valentine's day today, another Bollywood celebrity, Richa Chadha has also penned a heartwarming note for her beau Ali Fazal.

Talking about why they are called a 'power couple', Richa began her letter, "You see, ever since we got together, we have defied all the cliches that measure or express love." She went on to question why people say a person is 'head over heels' in love and wrote, "Does love really make you somersault and drive you to a point where logic is compromised - everything appears upside down. Doesn't it actually make you stronger since your biggest cheerleader is by your side?"

Further calling the usage of 'falling in love' as ironic, the Panga actress continued, "Love doesn't make you fall, it empowers you instead. It makes you greater than you have ever been before. And the fact that you accomplish this together, actually makes you 'greater together'."

Speaking about her and Ali, she wrote, "Together we have built an understanding which hasn't just helped us widen each other's horizons but has allowed us to maintain our individuality. And that is something that's integral in a relationship. Because its only when we follow our own dreams, that we allow ourselves to dream bigger together."

Richa also advised her ggans to think of love and relationships through a new lens and wrote,"Why try to outdo each other with grand over the top gestures of romance, when all it needs, is two people who are not only willing to embrace each other's flaws but also inspire each other to become the best version of ourselves."

"Ali, I want us to keep reimagining love like only we can. And most importantly, I want us to remember that we have done it for each other and together. It's made us better as individuals but most of all, it's made us greater together," she concluded the letter.

Check out her post here.

Reacting to Richa's love-soaked letter, Ali Fazal dropped a comment, "Thats so sweet baby. Thank you so much. Pagli , aaj toh tuney rulaa diye re!! Arey suno.. sarafaraz.... hahaha. Love you."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for a while and are quite open about their relationship. Recently, reports floated in that the couple is planning to tie the knot in July. However, Richa slammed these wedding rumours while interacting with an entertainment portal.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Deny Rumours Of July Wedding; Say People Are Jobless For Spreading Rumours

Richa Chadha Reveals Marriage Plans With Ali Fazal: 'We Don't Have Time, We Are In A Happy Space'