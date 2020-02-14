    For Quick Alerts
      Valentine's Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor And Other Celebs Wish Their Loved Ones On Social Media

      It is the day of love and just like all of us, Bollywood celebrities are making this day special for their loved ones. Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anil Kapoor took to social media to share Valentine's Day wishes for their better halves, whereas Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra wished their fans a Happy Valentine's Day.

      The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with his and his wife Gauri Khan's silhouette and wrote, "36 years...ab toh Valentine's bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions."

      Posting a romantic picture kissing her husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions, I've never been happier my love. #everydayphenomenal."

      Sharing pictures of her Valentine's Day celebration with her husband Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to all Love today and everyday #monkeylove #happyvalentinesday."

      Anil Kapoor said every day is a Valentine's Day with his wife Sunita in this heartfelt post - "Just two fools in love creating a life together! Every day is Valentine's Day with you! She is the secret behind me!! Forever & Always! #ToMyValentine @kapoor.sunita."

      Shilpa Shetty shared a lovely video with her husband Raj Kundra and wrote, "Valentine's Day The promises you made to me, You have stayed true, I'm happy to call you mine, 'Coz they don't make 'em anymore like you. I wouldn't need many words to sum it up, just a few, Today - and every day - I love you, @rajkundra9!"

      Varun Dhawan had a special advice for all his fans while wishing them a Happy Valentine's Day. He wrote, "Happy #valentinesday doston yaaron pyaaron. Don't cheat your heart beat."

      Sara Ali Khan, whose film Love Aaj Kal hit theatres today, wished her fans with this post - "Happy Valentine's Day Go celebrate with your Bae."

      Posting a cute video dedicating his heart to his fans, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "I heart you guys! Happy Valentine's Day y'all."

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 21:58 [IST]
