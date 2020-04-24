Varun Dhawan's Birthday Celebrations Amid Lockdown: Actor Cuts A Heart-Shaped Cake At Home

One of Bollywood's heartthrobs, Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the young actor kickstarted his birthday celebrations with his family at home.

His loved ones baked a special heart-shaped cake for him. Later, the Coolie No 1 actor took to his Instagram story in which he gave fans a sneak-peek into his midnight birthday celebrities. We must say, the home-made cake looks quite yummy! Can we have a bite of it as well, VD?

Meanwhile, many of Varun's industry colleagues took to their respective social media pages to wish the birthday boy.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a throwback picture where he is seen sharing a laugh with Varun at an award ceremony and captioned it as, "Happy bday VD! The guy with a heart of gold. 💛🧡 हम पता नहीं किस बात पर हंस रहे हैं? यह तस्वीर Social distancing के विपरीत है, शायद इसलिए। 😎🤓."

Sonam Kapoor wished the Badlapur actor with a picture in which they are seen sharing a warm hug. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday my dearest @varundvn I know yours and Rohit's favourite past time is teasing me, and no matter how annoyed I get , I want you to know I miss it and love it.. all my love to you and have the best day ever."

Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish for Varun is pure gold! The Panipat actor dug into his archives and pulled out a throwback picture to wish the 'natkhat balak'. Arjun's caption for the snap read, "Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever !!! #vdin4d #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1."

Kriti Sanon penned a sweet birthday note for her Diwale co-star and wrote, "Happyy Happyyy Birthday Varun!! 💛💛💛 i hope your quarantine birthday is as entertaining as you are🤪 Found an old pic with us looking like kids in the 1st one! Twinnin in both.. Haha.. lets never grow up! Biggg hug!! And lots of love 🤗❤️ P.S. pls lets click better newer pics this year post lockdown😂."

