Varun Dhawan Commits To Provide Meals For Needy And Health Workers Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Varun Dhawan recently committed to providing meals to the needy and health workers fighting against the pandemic. The Coolie No 1 actor took to his Instagram page to make this special announcement.

Varun wrote, "With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week Eve committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals." (sic)

He further added in his post, "All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can." (sic)

Check out his Instagram post here.

Meanwhile, Varun's fans were pleased with his decision. A netizen wrote, "This is a long battle and we have to fight it together. Finding solutions is the only way forward @ratantata #tatatrust." Another user commented, "So proud of you." (sic)

Prior to this, the actor pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the government in its fight against COVID-19. He tweeted, "I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain." (sic)

Varun also shared a rap video in which he urged his fans to stay home and practice social-distancing amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown.

With respect to work, the actor's upcoming film is dad David Dhawan's directorial Coolie No 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's comedy film with the same name.

