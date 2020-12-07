Varun Dhawan Confirms Being Diagnosed With COVID-19; Says 'I Could Have Been More Careful'

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Varun Dhawan recently kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Soon, it was reported that the actor along with his co-star Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Today, Varun took to his Instagram page to confirm that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor shared a screengrab of his video call with his friends on his Instagram page and wrote, "VITAMIN FRIENDS🙌 So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time 🙏🤍 thank u."

Meanwhile, Varun's friends and colleagues from the film industry wished him a speedy recovery. Amyra Dastur commented on Varun's post, "You'll be fineee baba! Tc 🙏🏻." Varun's Dishoom co-star John Abraham wrote, "Get well soon varun. Pls take care." "Get well soon my dearest," wrote ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Bipasha Basu wrote, "You will get better son." "Get well soon ma big hugs," wrote Shruti Hassan's comment.

According to reports, Varun and Raj Mehta have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor who is also COVID-19 positive, flew back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements.

A source told PTI, "She tested positive for Covid-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she's here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh."

The remaining cast members, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier, Anil had refuted rumours about his health with his tweet that read, "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes."

