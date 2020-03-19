Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 Trailer Launch Pushed Back Due To Coronavirus

Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up dubbing for his upcoming film Coolie No 1. The film's trailer which was supposed to release soon has been delayed due to coronavirus. The actor announced during a live chat with fans on Wednesday.

In a live Instagram chat with fans, Varun was asked by a fan about Coolie No 1's release date, he informed that unfortunately, due to the novel coronavirus, it had to be pushed back indefinitely. He said, "Coolie No 1 ka trailer was supposed to come out on April 2 but right now, can't tell, can't tell anything.'

Given how all film releases have been changing release dates, fans can very much expect a change in the release date for Coolie No 1 as well. The film was scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, but no official statement has been made yet.

Many Bollywood projects, shoots and studios have been affected due to the pandemic. Films like Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium will be re-released in the theatres while other films like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Coolie No 1 and more have been postponed indefinitely.

As for studios, Ekta Kapoor Close all production and administrative work for Bajali Telefilms, Motion Pictures and Alt Balaji, soon filmmaker and producer Karan Johar followed suit, he too announced the shut down of all administrative and production work at Dharma Productions.

Coming back to Coolie No 1, the film directed by Varun's father, David Dhawan is a remake of 1995 release starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing the leading female role in the new version opposite Varun Dhawan.

Varun was earlier set to be seen in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film Mr Lele, but the project was called off after releasing the first look due to date issues.

