Varun Dhawan Extends Help To 200 Bollywood Dancers, Transfers Money To Their Accounts
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has become a part of the dancing community since he worked with Bollywood dancers in films like ABCD, ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. The actor has now extended support to several fellow dancers amid the ongoing crisis.
A recent report revealed that dancers were hit badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and even made a video collectively appealing producers and stars for help. After finding out that they needed help, Varun Dhawan reportedly transferred money into the accounts of as many as 200 background dancers. Varun's father and filmmaker, David Dhawan also shared his concern about the situation of the community.
Varun Has Become Closer To Dancers After Working With Them In Many Films
Raj Surani, a former background dancer who now is a coordinator for songs told TOI, "Varun Dhawan has helped the needy dancers. He has worked with a lot of them in three dance films. He was very concerned about how the dancers are managing their livelihood. He promised to help them and try and address their problems."
Raj Surani: Dancers Will Have To Wait Before They Can Go Back On Sets
"There are many dancers who continue to face issues with their landlords over rent. There are others who have ailing parents and there are seniors who need medicine from time to time. We are thankful to all those who are helping the dancers. Though shooting has begun but dancers will have to wait for really long time before they can go back on sets," added Raj.
Shahid Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Had Also Extended Support
Earlier other Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor have extended financial support to the background dancers. With new guidelines and rules, Bollywood slowly seems to be getting back on track. Several stars like Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu have resumed work and shooting of films like Bell Bottom, Laal Singh Chaddha will also begin soon.
