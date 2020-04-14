Varun Dhawan Hits Back At A Troll Who Accused Him Of Setting 'Bad Example' Amid Lockdown

As the nation continues to remain in a state of lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Varun Dhawan has been using his celebrity clout to urge everyone to stay at home and practice social-distancing. However, recently, when the young actor shared a throwback picture of himself with a cop to thank the Mumbai Police for their contribution during the lockdown, little did he expect that he would get trolled for it.

In the picture, the Street Dancer actor is seen shaking hands with a cop. Neither of them is wearing a mask. A netizen commented, "Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor." (sic)

Not the one to take such things lightly, Varun immediately clarified that the picture was not taken recently, but is from two months ago. He tweeted, "Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u." (sic) To this, the fan replied, "Hahaha, should have mentioned that. Love you too."

In a recent Instagram live session with Zoa Morani, Varun revealed that one of his relatives in the US has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. "It's very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don't take it seriously and understand the gravity of it," said the actor.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES funds for COVID-19 relief. Recently, he committed to provide to the needy and health workers fighting against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The actor wrote in his Instagram post, "With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week Eve committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals."

He further wrote, "All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can."

Prior to this, the Coolie No 1 actor shared a rap video which featured a snippet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown speech. In the video, Varun urged people to stay home and practice social-distancing amid the lockdown.

