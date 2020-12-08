Varun Dhawan Hits Back At Troll For Questioning If He's Faking His COVID-19 Diagnosis
Varun Dhawan on Monday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor reportedly contracted the virus while on sets of his next comedy drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. His co-star Neetu Singh and director Raj Mehta have also reportedly tested positive.
The actor shared the news on social media through an Instagram post. While love from his fans poured in, the actor also received some rude comments by trolls.Fed up of trolls, who needlessly try to act smart with him, Varun slammed them with a snarky comment.
A Instagram user asked the actor, "Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai (Brother, do you actually have it or are you pretending that your normal cough is COVID-19)." Varun replied, "Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don't have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer through your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son."
Varun reportedly deleted the post with rude comments and shared another picture of himself with the same caption. "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u," he wrote.
Nushrratt Bharuccha took to the comments section of the new post and wrote, "Vdddd!!! Plz plz plzzz take care! And get back strong n healthy soon!!" Abhishek Bachchan, who recovered from Coronavirus not long ago, said, "Take care. Get well soon. God speed." Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Take care bhai! Jaldi theek ho jayo, tumhari Bhabhi khadi hai ...waiting."
Workwise, Varun is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Coolie No. 1, directed by David Dhawan and co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020
