Varun Dhawan Hits Back At Troll For Questioning If He's Faking His COVID-19 Diagnosis

Varun Dhawan's Reply To The Troll

Varun reportedly deleted the post with rude comments and shared another picture of himself with the same caption. "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u," he wrote.

Varun Tested Positive For COVID-19 While On Sets Of Jug Jug Jeeyo

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to the comments section of the new post and wrote, "Vdddd!!! Plz plz plzzz take care! And get back strong n healthy soon!!" Abhishek Bachchan, who recovered from Coronavirus not long ago, said, "Take care. Get well soon. God speed." Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Take care bhai! Jaldi theek ho jayo, tumhari Bhabhi khadi hai ...waiting."

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 Will Release On December 25

Workwise, Varun is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Coolie No. 1, directed by David Dhawan and co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020