Varun Dhawan Made Up His Mind About Marriage With Natasha Dalal When He Saw His Brother & Sister-In-Law!

Actor Varun Dhawan has already come out in the open with his relationship with Natasha Dalal. Earlier, rumours were rife that the duo was planning to tie the knot in 2020, but the novel Coronavirus pandemic played a spoilsport. Varun, who was the recent guest at Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want, spoke about his marriage with Natasha.

Varun said, "See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, 'This is good.'"

Interestingly, Kareena openly referred to Natasha as Varun's 'fiancée' hinting that the duo is already engaged. Nice move, Bebo!

Kareena and Varun also spoke about live-in relationships and the latter shared his thoughts on the same, and said that he and Natasha were okay with it, but his family wanted him to get married.

He said, "Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense, but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn't have minded a live-in relationship, but my parents wanted us... Because I have my own place now."

Well, we can't wait to see Varun and Natasha as newlyweds.

With respect to work, Varun is currently gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1, which is helmed by his father David Dhawan. The film marks Varun's first collaboration with Sara Ali Khan, and is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

