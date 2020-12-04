Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor & Raj Mehta Test Positive For COVID-19 Amid Jug Jugg Jeeyo Shoot: Report

Several Bollywood projects went on floors last month, among which was director Raj Mehta's upcoming comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. A news report has revealed that members of the film's cast and crew including Varun Dhawan, and Raj Mehta have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cast and crew of the film flew to Chandigarh in mid-November to commence shooting amid the pandemic. While the makers are careful about the safety guidelines, Filmfare reported that cast members Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have in fact tested positive.

The report also revealed that they were tested before they left Mumbai and regular check-ups were also held while on set. Earlier, it was reported that Anil Kapoor has also tested positive, but a source revealed to the portal that the actor has tested negative. The stars are yet to confirm the news and more details are awaited. However, the shooting has now been halted.

A new report in E Times quoted Boney Kapoor saying, "Anil has tested negative."

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film also stars Kiara Advani and YouTuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli in the leading roles. Last week, makers released the first look of Varun and Kiara, who are set to play husband and wife. The film also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen. She had also shared pictures and clips from day one of the shoots.

In the caption, she wrote, "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being produced under Dharma Productions and is set for 2021 release.

