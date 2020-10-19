Varun Dhawan On Completing 8 Years In Bollywood: Thank You For Believing In Me When No One Did

Varun Dhawan Has A Message For His Fans

The actor wrote, "Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe love Varun."

When Varun Dhawan Opened Up About Being The Hero Of The Masses

In an interview with Filmfare magazine last year, the actor had said, "That's been my aim since the start of my career. I do mass entertainers to please my audience. Having said that, I love my films Badlapur, October and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. They taught me a lot. They helped me get in touch with things I feared I'd lose. When I was training with Barry John, I was only doing drama. But people have never seen me do an outright drama till now. Drama is one of my favourite genres. I just didn't get the opportunity. Also, The way I looked in Student Of The Year (2012), nobody would have imagined I could do drama.

Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Projects

The actor will next seen seen in his dad David Dhawan's directorial Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is a reboot of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film by the same name. Coolie No.1 is slated to premiere on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime. Besides this film, Varun is also reportedly a part of Raj Mehta's next film.