Varun Dhawan On Completing 8 Years In Bollywood: Thank You For Believing In Me When No One Did
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan completed 8 years in the film industry today (October 19, 2020). The young star made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year alongside two other newcomers- Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. With films like Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and others, Varun soon climbed up the ladder of success and is touted to be one of the most popular actors in Bollywood today.
On completing 8 years in the film industry today, Varun took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude to his fans. The actor shared a series of throwback photos from the promotions of the films he has done in his career along with a heartfelt note.
Varun Dhawan Has A Message For His Fans
The actor wrote, "Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe love Varun."
When Varun Dhawan Opened Up About Being The Hero Of The Masses
In an interview with Filmfare magazine last year, the actor had said, "That's been my aim since the start of my career. I do mass entertainers to please my audience. Having said that, I love my films Badlapur, October and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. They taught me a lot. They helped me get in touch with things I feared I'd lose. When I was training with Barry John, I was only doing drama. But people have never seen me do an outright drama till now. Drama is one of my favourite genres. I just didn't get the opportunity. Also, The way I looked in Student Of The Year (2012), nobody would have imagined I could do drama.
Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Projects
The actor will next seen seen in his dad David Dhawan's directorial Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is a reboot of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film by the same name. Coolie No.1 is slated to premiere on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime. Besides this film, Varun is also reportedly a part of Raj Mehta's next film.
ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan To Start Shooting For Raj Mehta's Romantic Comedy
ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Slams Reports Of Comparing Himself With The Khans & Having An Argument With His Dad