Varun Dhawan On Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Human Race Has Been Selfish, It's Time We Introspect'

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness about this pandemic on social media. Varun Dhawan is the latest B-town actor who has shared his thoughts on this deadly outbreak.

The Kalank actor took to his Instagram page to pen a thought-provoking note on the outbreak. He wrote, "As we all battle this virus. I think it is time we realise that the human race has been extremely selfish. It's time we introspect. We share this planet with many other species. Development is important but not at the cost of killing other species. We will overcome this but we must realise that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost."

Check out his post here.

Earlier, several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and others urged their fans to take preventive measures against this deadly virus. Some of them even called for 'Namaste' instead of a handshake, to greet people.

Meanwhile, Bollywood has already started taking precautionary steps in view of the increasing number of cases in the country. Reportedly, some of the international shooting schedules have been cancelled and the filmmakers are upping hygiene levels by making sure their crew is equipped with masks and sanitisers. Lately, some of the celebrities have started wearing masks every time they step out.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, last evening, the makers of Sooryavanshi announced that they have pushed the film's release date indefinitely. The Rohit Shetty-directorial was supposed to release on March 24, 2020.

The makers issued an official statement that read, "Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this... -Team SOORYAVANSHI."

