Varun Dhawan Promises To Introduce Fans To Their 'Bhabhi', Says 'I Can't Hide This Anymore'

Varun Dhawan Says He Will Put All Rumours To Rest

Varun posted a video message on his Instagram story in which he said, "I can't hide this anymore. There are always so many rumours that you can't always clarify, hence I have decided that tomorrow I will introduce everyone to their ‘bhabhi'."

Varun Dhawan's Video Message Leaves Fans Guessing

We wonder if the actor is talking about his lady love or if it is some publicity strategy ahead of the release of his film Coolie No.1. Another guess is that the word 'Bhabhi' here refers to the song 'Teri Bhabhi' from Coolie No.1 which the makers are likely to unveil tomorrow.

Coolie No.1 Is Very Special For Varun Dhawan

"This film is very special to me. Coolie No.1 is my father David Dhawan's 45th film. So, you can expect 45 times of comedy, entertainment and everything. It is a crazy film. 2020 has been a hard year, which we all have experienced. With this film, our only aim is to make you laugh. We want all of us to move into 2021 in a very happy mode. Hopefully, we will win your hearts," Varun had said at the virtual trailer launch event of the film.