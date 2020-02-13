Varun Dhawan Quashes Fake News Of His Roka Ceremony With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan has been dating his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal since a long time. After keeping their relationship under wraps for many years, the lovebirds came out in the open. Recently, rumours about them getting hitched gained momentum after Varun Dhawan's parents and other family members were spotted at Natasha's residence on Wednesday.

As speculations about their roka ceremony started doing the rounds, Varun took to his Twitter handle to put all rumours to rest. The Street Dancer 3D actor tweeted, "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers."

Reportedly, the family get-together was for the birthday celebration of Natasha's father. Varun's family members including dad David Dhawan, mother and uncle, actor Anil Dhawan were clicked exiting Natasha's residence.

Earlier, there were reports floating in the media about Varun and Natasha planning to get hitched in Goa. Reacted to these speculations, Varun's father David Dhawan had told a leading daily, "Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son's wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me."

He had further added that it is upto the couple to decide when they want to get married and he and his wife will be happy whenever it happens.

Speaking about his relationship with Natasha, Varun had earlier said, "Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality. That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.

He further added that Natasha had always been very supportive of his dreams. "Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together," the actor had further added.

Speaking about films, the actor will be next seen in Coolie No 1 and Mr Lele.

