Varun Dhawan's Quirky Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Natasha Dalal: 'I Choose You Over The UFC'

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are childhood sweethearts. After keeping their relationship under wraps for the longest time, the lovebirds are now quite vocal about their love for each other. The couple have also been making a lot of public appearances together.

Natasha turns a year older today (May 8, 2020). Like a perfect boyfriend, Varun posted a quirky birthday wish for her and it left everyone grinning from ear-to-ear. Sharing two pictures, the Coolie No 1 actor wrote, "Happy birthday 🥳 nata. I choose you over the ufc 💙." Well, that's some major relationship goals.

In the first picture, a shirtless Varun in his orange trunks, is seen posing with Natasha on a beach. The second photo features Natasha sharing a frame with her dog and a sticker which reads, 'Happy isolation birthday.'

For those who don't know, Varun is a huge fan of mixed martial arts. Talking about it, he had earlier said, "My love for mixed martial arts started around five to six years ago, and I must confess it came with me watching UFC on television. Be it athletes like Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor, or now Khabib... I've spent hours checking out their earlier fights, understanding the different kinds of techniques they use, and been thoroughly motivated. That's why I'm such an ardent fan today!"

Coming back to Varun-Natasha's love story, the latter earlier shared with Hello magazine, "Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends."

"She (Natasha) and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She's been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn't photographed then. She's my rock, she's my anchor. She's the stabilising factor in my life. It's pretty much like family," Varun was quoted as saying by MensXP magazine.

Varun had also opened up about her relationship in an episode of Koffee With Karan and said, "I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually."

Meanwhile, rumours about their impending wedding continue to surface on the internet. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement.

