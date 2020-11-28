Varun Dhawan Recalls His First Meeting With Sara Ali Khan In A Lift And It Makes For A Hilarious Read!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1. The trailer of the comic caper was unveiled today and going by the first glimpse, we must say, the two actors share an affable chemistry in the film.

During the virtual trailer launch event of Coolie No.1, Varun and Sara were asked if they were friends before this film or they met each other on the sets of this David Dhawan directorial. In response, Varun shared a hilarious story about his first meeting with Sara that will surely leave you in splits.

Varun Dhawan Walks Down The Memory Lane Varun Dhawan revealed that while he and Sara were not friends before Coolie No.1, he had met his leading lady in a lift a few years ago. Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Met For The First Time In A Lift Elaborating more about his first meeting with Sara, the Kalank actor recalled a hilarious incident post the release of his debut film Student Of The Year. The actor said that he was somewhere in a building and had just entered a lift when Sara barged into the lift and started talking on the phone. Varun recalled that he kept wondering how Sara will getting network inside the lift. Sara Ali Khan Is A Huge Fan Of Varun Dhawan On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan said that she was and still is a huge fan of Varun Dhawan. The actress admitted that when she saw Varun, she wanted to be in the same lift as him.

Coolie No.1 has Varun Dhawan reprising Govinda's iconic role of Raju Coolie from the 1995 film by the same name. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be stepping into Karisma Kapoor's shoes. The film is slated to premiere on December 25 on Amazon Prime.

