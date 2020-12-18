Varun Dhawan Recalls How He Fell In Love With Natasha Dalal; Reveals She Had Rejected Him 3-4 Times

After keeping his relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal under wraps for the longest time, Varun Dhawan finally confirmed dating her earlier this year. Since then, the Judwaa 2 actor has been wearing his heart on his sleeve and talking about her in his interviews. Amid rumours of their impending wedding, Natasha even observed her first Karwa Chauth in November which set several tongues wagging.

Recently, when Varun Dhawan appeared as a guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want, the actor opened up about his love story with Natasha. He even revealed that she rejected him multiple times before they started dating.

Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Met When They Were In Their Sixth Grade "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends," Varun Dhawan told Kareena Kapoor. Varun Dhawan Recalls What Happened When He Saw Natasha Dalal For The First Time "I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it," Varun reminisced the effect Natasha had on him when he saw her for the first time. Varun Dhawan Was Turned Down By Natasha Dalal Multiple Times Varun further revealed that Natasha rejected him multiple times when they got into a relationship. The actor told Kareena, "She rejected me three-four times. I didn't give up hope."

Currently, Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. The film helmed by David Dhawan, is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 movie by the same name. Coolie No.1 is slated to release on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime.

