Varun Dhawan Reveals He Was Not The First Choice For Scam 1992; Praises Pratik Gandhi

Hansal Mehta On A Rumour About Scam 1992

The hit show has many rumours flying around. The filmmaker Hansal Mehta had shot down a report stating that Scam 1992 is the top-rated television programme on IMDb. Responding to the report, Mehta wrote in a tweet, "Not exactly true. We are around number 21. This news is statistically inaccurate." With a 9.0 rating, Scam 1992 is indeed at number 21 on IMDb's list of top 250 shows.

Varun Dhawan Also Praised Pratik Gandhi's Performance

Set in 1980's and 90's Bombay, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows the rise and fall of stock broker Harshad Mehta, who was known as the Big Bull for the bull run of the stock market in 1991. It later ended in a massive crash and caused many to lose their hard-earned money and some even lost their lives.

The web series is based on the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, written by Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu. Scam 1992 also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Satish Kaushik, among others.

Coolie No 1 Is All Set To Release In Christmas 2020

Coming back to Varun Dhawan, the actor is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1. Earlier, he shot down rumours of working on Namak Halaal remake with his father, David Dhawan.