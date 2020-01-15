Varun Dhawan Reveals Why He Never Expressed His Feelings To 'Childhood Crush' Shraddha Kapoor!

Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Crushing On Shraddha As A Kid

Recalling their childhood days, Varun told Siddharth Kanan, "Actually, our childhood story is similar to the story of the film. Initially, there were inter-school problems and rivalry but there was some hidden fondness as well."

Though Varun-Shraddha's Feelings Were Mutual, They Never Acted On It

When asked why he did not express his feelings to Shraddha, the actor confessed, "We were too young, I didn't understand it.)"

Would Shraddha Have Said 'Yes' If Varun Had Proposed Her Back Then?

To this, the actress answered, "Actually, I only liked Varun," further adding that at that age, she could not see beyond him.

'It Was Pure', Says Varun Dhawan

Varun further added, "It was very pure. If we had a love story, then it was at the age of 8-9 years old. On being asked if the love story came to an end after that, the actor quipped, "After that, we became friends, great friends.